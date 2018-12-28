NITI Aayog declares ranking for Aspirational Districts Programme sans 3 districts of West Bengal

  • search
    New Delhi, Dec 28: NITI Ayog started Aspirational Districts Programme to develop backward districts of the country and to showcase development work done in these districts including changes taking place in the lives of people, Ayog has released Delta Ranking for 111 districts.

    There were total 115 districts in this programme but three districts of West Bengal did not participate in the programme. On the other hand Odisha has two districts in the top five districts.

    As per the Delta ranking, Virudhunagar district of Tamil Nadu is on the top while Pakur district of Jharkhand is on the bottom of it. However, as per this ranking Siddharthnagar district of Uttar Pradesh is on the third place while Aurangabad district of Bihar is on the fourth place.

    Ayog has made this ranking on the basis of six issues that included health, education, basic amenities, agriculture and water resources. CEO of the NITI Ayog issued these rankings which prepared the report based on six parametres between the time frame of June 1, 2018 and October 31, 2018. Ayog took the help of Tata Trust to survey over one lakh families before releasing the ranking.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched Aspirational Districts Programme on January 5, 2018. The programme included 115 districts but ranking has been declared for total 111 districts. Actually three districts of West Bengal did not participate in this programme while survey in a district of Kerala could not be done due to floods.

    This is the second occasion when NITI Ayog released Delta Ranking. Earlier Ayog issued the ranking in June 2018. Ayog said that out of these 111 backward districts, students in 71 districts improved their language learning skills while improvement was noticed in learning of mathematics in 50 districts.

    As per NITI Ayog, there was maximum improvement in five districts that included Virudhunagar districts in Tamil Nadu, Nuapada district of Odisha, Siddharthnagar of Uttar Pradesh, Aurangabad of Bihar and Koraput of Odisha.

    Story first published: Friday, December 28, 2018, 11:20 [IST]
