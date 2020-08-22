Nithyananda unveils currency of 'Reserve Bank of Kailasa' on Ganesh Chaturthi

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Aug 22: Self-styled godman Nithyananda on Saturday unveiled the currency of Kailasa, the country he claims to have founded on a small island off the coast of Ecuador.

"Designing, currency, the economy strategy, how we are going to be doing, internal currency usage and external world currency exchange, everything legally, we signed an MoU with a nation hosting our Reserve Bank and everything is legitimately established" Nithyananda had revealed the details of the bank in a video recently.

Nityananda has created a Hindu nation, Kailaasa, with its own flag and political setup, on an island near Ecuador.

According to the website of Kailaasa (www.kailaasa.org), it is "a nation without borders created by dispossessed Hindus from around the world who lost the right to practice Hinduism authentically in their own countries".

"Kailaasa was created with the determination to not just preserve and protect Sanatana Hindu Dharma and share it with the entire world, but also to share the story of persecution that is yet unknown to the world," it said.

The country has its own triangular flag with an emblem of Paramashiva and Nandi and is called the 'Rishabha Dhvaja'. English, Sanskrit and Tamil are its main languages.

The government of the new country has various departments like homeland security, defence, treasury, commerce, housing, human services and education.

The self-styled godman rose into prominence by making wild claims about his spiritual powers. He was back in the limelight after he was booked in the criminal case in connection with his Ahmedabad ashram.