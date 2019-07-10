Nitesh Rane who poured mud on NHAI engineer gets bail

India

oi-Vikas SV

By Vishal S

Mumbai, July 10: Congress MLA Nitesh Rane who was arrested for pouring bucket of mud on a NHAI engineer over the condition of highway was on Wednesday granted bail. Rane, who kicked up a controversy after man handling the engineer and even remaning defiant initally, was granted bail for a surety of Rs 20,000, said reports.

A Sindhudurg court had on Tuesday remanded Nitesh Rane and 17 of his supporters in judicial custody till July 23 in connection with last week's assault.

Nitesh Rane and supporters sent to 4-day police custody

Another condition of the bail is that the MLA should appear before Kankavli police station every Sunday and not repeat such offence.

On Tuesday, Rane and his supporters were produced before the court in Kankavli after their police custody expired. Their bail applications came up for hearing today.

Rane, who is the legislator from Kankavli, was on July 4, inspecting potholes on the Mumbai-Goa highway. He was reportedly upset because of the deteriorating condition of the road.

In a video of the incident, the legislator was seen pushing the engineer, identified as Prakash Shede, while his supporters poured buckets of mud over the official's head. A group of Rane's supporters, allegedly belonging to the Swabhiman Sanghatna, were then seen tying up Shede by the side of the bridge.