    Nitesh Rane and supporters sent to 4-day police custody

    By Vishal S
    Mumbai, July 5: Maharashtra MLA Nitesh Rane and his supporters who poured buckets of mud on an NHAI engineer over he condition of a highway was on Friday sent to police custody till July 9. Rane, who remained defiant earlier on Thursday and justified his act, surrendered before the police late in the evening.

    In a video that went viral, Rane and his supporters can be seen pouring two buckets of mud on engineer Pradkash Shedekar for the pothole-ridden condition of the 600 kilometre-long road.

    Maharashtra MLA Nitesh Rane

    FIR was registered against Rane and 40-50 supporters under Sections 353, 342, 332, 324, 323, 120(A), 147, 143, 504, 506 of IPC

    Nitesh Rane is the son of former Maharashtra chief minister Narayan Rane. When accosted by media channels, Nitesh Rane had said that the condition of the highway was so bad that people were suffering because of it.

    Nitesh's father Narayan Rane said that he would ask his son to apologise. " Why won't I ask him to apologise? He is my son. If a father can aplogise for no fault of his, son will have to apologise," senior Rane said.

    Junior Rane earlier remained defiant and said he would personally supervise the repair work of the highway and watch over with a 'stick in hand'. Nitesh also reportedly gave the engineer "an ultimatum" of 15 days to take action.

    Story first published: Friday, July 5, 2019, 18:03 [IST]
