    NIT Srinagar suspends classes indefinitely, top official says govt didn’t order closure

    By PTI
    Srinagar, Aug 03: National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar has suspended its classes till further orders in view of the uncertain situation in Kashmir.

    "This is for the information of all the students of the institute that the class work for all courses stands suspended till further orders," an order issued by the Registrar of NIT on Friday read.

    "The above notice stands issued in accordance with the instructions received from the District Administration Srinagar," it added.

    However, district magistrate Srinagar Shahid Iqbal Choudhary said no instructions were given to shut the institute.

    A security requirement, Satyapal Malik on J&K troop build up

    "In wake of unstoppable rumours, heads of all institutions were advised in the day to remain careful. No advise/instructions for shutting down any institution. This NIT notice is apparently a miscommunication," Choudhary said on Twitter.

    "We notify when we issue closure order. Our 900+ schools/KVs are open today. Objected to NIT claim of Dist Adm directions to close instt. Citing SM triggered panic among parents they sought transportation help for limited numbers. We assured full security in campus too. That's all (sic)," he added.

    Story first published: Saturday, August 3, 2019, 15:37 [IST]
