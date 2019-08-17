NIT Rourkela Asst Professor & his wife's body found under mysterious circumstances

oi-Mousumi Dash

Rourkela, Aug 17: An Assistant Professor and his wife's body were recovered on Saturday from inside their official quarters on the premises of National Institute of Technology (NIT), Rourkela in Odisha.

Mystery shrouds after the couple's corpses were found, the deceased man was identified as R Jaybalan, Assistant Professor of Life Sciences Department of National Institute of Technology (NIT)m and the other was his wife Malvi Kesavan.

Reportedly, the incident came into light after the neighbours suspected something was wrong as the couple's door of the house was locked from inside for last two days. Taking the initiative some neighbours informed the security chief who immediately called the police. The cops then rushed to the spot and recovered the bodies after breaking open the door.

As per latest sources, a preliminary investigation is being carried out by the Additional SP, City DSP along with scientific experts in presence of the Magistrate.

"The security in-charge here informed us as the doors were closed from inside for the last two days. We have launched a probe. As investigation is in the preliminary stage, it will be premature to come to any perspective right now. We will look into all minute details," said a senior police official.

Sources said the couple had tied the knot nine years back while there were no signs of family feud, whatsoever.

Reportedly, Police have informed their parents who reside in Tamil Nadu.

Reports further claimed that the couple might have committed suicide as a 4-page suicide note was also recovered from the room of their house.

However, there is no official confirmation yet in this regard as investigation is underway.