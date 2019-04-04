  • search
    Nishad party allies with BJP in UP after snub to SP-BSP alliance

    Lucknow, Apr 04: After severing its tie-up with the Samajwadi Party (SP)-Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP)-Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) coalition, Nishad party announces an alliance with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh.

    In a further development, Nishad party chief Sanjay Nishad's son Praveen Nishad has also joined the BJP. The sitting MP from Gorakhpur, Praveen Nishad, had earlier contested on an SP ticket.

    Union Minister JP Nadda greets Nishad Party leader and Gorakhpur (UP) MP Praveen Nishad after he joined BJP
    In a surprise move, the Nishad Party on 29 March parted ways with the SP-BSP alliance in Uttar Pradesh and meeting Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

    Set back for SP-BSP as Nishad Party walks out of alliance

    Gorakhpur has about 3.5 lakh voters from the OBC Nishad community, significant enough to swing votes. But Praveen Nishad's outfit Nishad Party will remain separate and support the BJP in Uttar Pradesh.

    The Nishad Party was formed in 2016 to empower Nishads, Kewats, Binds and other communities, whose livelihoods are dependent on rivers.

    The Nishad Party is headed by Sanjay Nishad, the father of Pravin Nishad who had won the Gorakhpur parliamentary seat on an SP ticket in the 2018 by-polls.

