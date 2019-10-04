Nirupam blasts Congress top brass, says "cannot be in party for long, if..."

India

Mumbai, Oct 04:

By Vishal S

Mumbai, Oct 04: Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam on Friday continued his tirade against the grand old party's top brass, a day after he lashed out at his party for denying a party ticket to his loyalist and threatened not to campaign.

Nirupam said he does not want to quit the party, but "if the things within the party continue" then he cannot be in the party for long.

In a scathing attack on the grand old party's top leadership, Nirupam today said people working closely with Sonia Gandhi are biased.

"I do not think I would want to leave the party but if the things within the party continue to be like this, then I don't think I can be in the party for long. I will not take part in election campaign," he told the media today.

Nirupam wants the party to give the ticket to his supporter who had worked hard for him during the Lok Sabha campaign.

He was removed as the city Congress chief ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in March following complaints and replaced by former Union Minister Milind Deora.

Nirupam, who has served two terms as Rajya Sabha member, was first in the Shiv Sena and then represented the Congress. He was also the Congress Lok Sabha member from the Mumbai North constituency.

''There are 36 seats in Mumbai and I had asked all senior leaders for one seat in my Lok Sabha (LS) constituency, and that I will give them one capable MLA, someone who had worked hard in last LS polls," he tweeted yesterday evening.

''And today I got to know that they are rejecting the name I had recommended. That implies the party does not need my services, and if party does not need my services then it's better that I withdraw from the election campaign,'' he added.