  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Nirmala Sitharaman to meet representatives of various sectors during this week

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 5: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said she will meet representatives of various sectors and "fairly quickly" come out with steps to help them.

    Nirmala Sitharaman to meet representatives of various sectors during this week

    Sitharaman, who on Monday met the heads of public and private sector banks, is scheduled to hold similar meetings during the week with representatives of the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) and automobile sectors, industry chambers, markets, real estate and homebuyers.

    [ Guj flood: 2 IAF choppers rescue 13 people in Surat ]

    "Essential idea behind these meetings is to hear from them and fairly quickly after that come up with something which will help those sectors which are giving their views to us," she told reporters in a press conference.

    The minister's statement assumes significance as key indicators pointing are towards a slowdown, and the International Monetary Fund and the Asian Development Bank have cut India's growth forecast, citing global and domestic headwinds.

    "We are getting inputs from various sectors and trying to respond, so that confidence of those sectors being restored," Sitharaman said. According to the Central Statistics Office, GDP growth during 2018-19 stood at 6.8 per cent, lower than 7.2 per cent in the previous financial year.

    PTI

    More NIRMALA SITHARAMAN News

    Read more about:

    nirmala sitharaman sectors

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue