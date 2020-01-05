  • search
Trending Narendra Modi Qasem Soleimani
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Nirmala Sitharaman to address BJP workers on CAA in Rajasthan today

    By
    |

    Jaipur, Jan 05: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will address BJP workers on the issue of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on Sunday.

    She will inaugurate the awareness campaign on CAA in Sanganer and will later address party workers at the party's state headquarters, BJP state general secretary Bhajan Lal Sharma said.

    Nirmala Sitharaman to address BJP workers on CAA in Rajasthan today
    Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

    The BJP had earlier announced that its leaders will undertake campaigns across the country to spread awareness about CAA and to dispel alleged myths against the amended citizenship law.

    BJP invokes Mahatma Gandhi to defend CAA

    The Citizenship Amendment Bill (now an Act) was passed by parliament last month, that will give Indian citizenship to "persecuted" minorities - Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians - from India's neighbours Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Pakistan, but blocks naturalisation for Muslims.

      NEWS AT NOON JAN 5th, 2020

      Recently, Modi's government had also approved almost $130bn to conduct a nationwide National Population Register (NPR), which Muslims and activists claim is a precursor to NRC.

      More NIRMALA SITHARAMAN News

      Read more about:

      nirmala sitharaman rajasthan national population register

      Story first published: Sunday, January 5, 2020, 9:41 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jan 5, 2020
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue