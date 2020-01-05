Nirmala Sitharaman to address BJP workers on CAA in Rajasthan today

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Jaipur, Jan 05: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will address BJP workers on the issue of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on Sunday.

She will inaugurate the awareness campaign on CAA in Sanganer and will later address party workers at the party's state headquarters, BJP state general secretary Bhajan Lal Sharma said.

The BJP had earlier announced that its leaders will undertake campaigns across the country to spread awareness about CAA and to dispel alleged myths against the amended citizenship law.

The Citizenship Amendment Bill (now an Act) was passed by parliament last month, that will give Indian citizenship to "persecuted" minorities - Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians - from India's neighbours Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Pakistan, but blocks naturalisation for Muslims.

Recently, Modi's government had also approved almost $130bn to conduct a nationwide National Population Register (NPR), which Muslims and activists claim is a precursor to NRC.