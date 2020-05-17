  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Nirmala Sitharaman slams Congress over migrant workers; Calls Rahul Gandhi's act 'Dramebaazi'

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 17: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday slammed India's grand-old party over the movement of migrants workers amid the coronavirus crisis.

    rahul gandhi

    The Finance Minister slammed the Congress while she was announcing her final tranche on Rs 20 lakh crore economic package.

    No fresh insolvency to be initiated for 1 year under IBC: Nirmala Sitharaman

    Addressing the media, Sitharaman said, "I want to ask Congress party, why is it (Congress) not doing anything more for these migrant workers in the states ruled by them or where they have alliances. Make arrangements for more trains where you can, help them. Go walk with them, pick up their bags rather than sitting next to them and talking to them."

    The Finance Minister also said that the Central government joined hands with various state governments to run special trains for the repatriation of the migrant workers.

    FM Nirmala Sitharaman rolls out last set of economic measures: Focus on 7 steps today

    "We ensured that lakhs on migrant workers reach their native places, get food, essentials. Yet many are on the roads, walking back home, it is painful," Sitharaman said.

    Earlier, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was seen interacting with migrant workers in New Delhi. The migrants were reportedly walking back to their native homes when they decided to rest near the Sukhdev Vihar flyover on Mathura Road.

    Migrants detained by cops after interaction with Rahul Gandhi, claims Congress

    Several pictures and videos of him sitting alongside a group of nearly 14-15 migrants and talking to them about their ordeal before leaving went viral on social media.

    On Saturday, in her fourth address, Sitharaman announced "structural reforms" in the sectors of coal, minerals defence production, airspace management, MROs power distribution companies, space sectors, atomic energy.

    In the first tranche of the economic stimulus, the Finance Minister focused on the Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and the middle class. The second tranche took care of migrant workers and small shopkeepers. The third tranche saw the Finance Minister focusing on agriculture and its allied activities.

    More NIRMALA SITHARAMAN News

    Read more about:

    nirmala sitharaman rahul gandhi congress

    Story first published: Sunday, May 17, 2020, 13:37 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 17, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X