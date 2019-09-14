Sitharaman announces measures to boost exports, says 'there's clear sign of revival'

New Delhi, Sep 14: Amid concerns about the economic slowdown in the country, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said that inflation is under control and there is a clear sign of revival of Industrial production.

New measures to boost exports:

Extend the scheme of reimbursement of taxes and duties for export promotion. The Scheme for Remission of Duties or taxes on export product will replace MEiS. Both will continue till December, 2019. Starting January 1, 2020, MEiS will cease to exist.

Export Credit Guarantee Corp will expand scope of ECIS and offer higher insurance cover to banks lending working capital for exports in a move which will cost Rs 1700 crores per annum to the government: Union Minister @nsitharaman pic.twitter.com/bFhtnNzZAn — PIB India (@PIB_India) September 14, 2019

Fully automated electronic refund route for input tax credits (ITC) in GST. Fully electronic refund module for quick and automated refund for ITC nearing completion and will be implemented by September end 2019.

On August 23, in her first presser, Sitharaman announced steps like the rollback of surcharge on foreign portfolio investors, an upfront release of Rs 70,000 crore to public sector banks, measures to revive the auto slowdown, among others.

In her August 30 presser, the FM announced a mega consolidation plan for public sector banks, merging 10 PSBs into four financially sound bigger banks.

The economic growth hit a six-year low of 5 percent for the first quarter of the current fiscal and the government has announced a slew of measures to reinvigorate the sagging growth.

There have been demands pouring in from various sectors from biscuits to automobiles and FMCG to hotels to reduce tax rates in the wake of perceived economic slowdown.

In recent weeks, the government has announced a slew of economic measures including the mega bank mergers, withdrawal of higher surcharge on Foreign portfolio investments (FPIs) and domestic investors, sops for infrastructure, revival package for the auto industry and relief for startups.