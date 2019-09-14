  • search
Trending NRC Hindi Imposition
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Sitharaman announces measures to boost exports, says 'there's clear sign of revival'

    By Shreya
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 14: Amid concerns about the economic slowdown in the country, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said that inflation is under control and there is a clear sign of revival of Industrial production.

    Nirmala Sitharaman
    Nirmala Sitharaman

    New measures to boost exports:

    Extend the scheme of reimbursement of taxes and duties for export promotion. The Scheme for Remission of Duties or taxes on export product will replace MEiS. Both will continue till December, 2019. Starting January 1, 2020, MEiS will cease to exist.

    Fully automated electronic refund route for input tax credits (ITC) in GST. Fully electronic refund module for quick and automated refund for ITC nearing completion and will be implemented by September end 2019.

    On August 23, in her first presser, Sitharaman announced steps like the rollback of surcharge on foreign portfolio investors, an upfront release of Rs 70,000 crore to public sector banks, measures to revive the auto slowdown, among others.

    In her August 30 presser, the FM announced a mega consolidation plan for public sector banks, merging 10 PSBs into four financially sound bigger banks.

    The economic growth hit a six-year low of 5 percent for the first quarter of the current fiscal and the government has announced a slew of measures to reinvigorate the sagging growth.

    There have been demands pouring in from various sectors from biscuits to automobiles and FMCG to hotels to reduce tax rates in the wake of perceived economic slowdown.

    In recent weeks, the government has announced a slew of economic measures including the mega bank mergers, withdrawal of higher surcharge on Foreign portfolio investments (FPIs) and domestic investors, sops for infrastructure, revival package for the auto industry and relief for startups.

    More NIRMALA SITHARAMAN News

    Read more about:

    nirmala sitharaman indian economy

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue