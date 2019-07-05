  • search
    Nirmala Sitharaman proposes starting exclusive channel for startups

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Friday said an exclusive television channel is proposed to be set up for startups that will serve as a platform for discussing issues affecting their growth and match-making with venture capitalists.

    Nirmala Sitharaman proposes starting exclusive channel for startups
    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

    Presenting the Budget for 2019-20, she proposed to start a television programme exclusively for startups that will be executed by startups themselves.

    "This shall serve as a platform for promoting startups, discussing issues affecting their growth, match-making with venture capitalists and for funding and tax planning. This channel shall be designed and executed by startups themselves," she said.

    Story first published: Friday, July 5, 2019, 13:31 [IST]
