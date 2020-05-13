Nirmala Sitharaman presser at 4 pm, details of financial package to be announced

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 13: Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman will address the media at 4 pm today.

The Finance Minister is expected to give out the details of the Rs 20 lakh crore financial package that was announced by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi during his address to the nation on Tuesday.

During his address to the nation, PM Modi said that this package, taken together with earlier announcements by the government during COVID crisis and decisions taken by RBI, is to the tune of Rs 20 lakh crore, which is equivalent to almost 10 per cent of India's GDP. He said that the package will provide a much needed boost towards achieving 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' or a self-reliant India.

He observed that the package will also focus on land, labour, liquidity and laws. It will cater to various sections including cottage industry, MSMEs, labourers, middle class, industries, among others. He informed that the details of the contours of the package will be provided by the Finance Minister from tomorrow, in the coming few days.