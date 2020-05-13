  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Nirmala Sitharaman presser at 4 pm, details of financial package to be announced

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 13: Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman will address the media at 4 pm today.

    The Finance Minister is expected to give out the details of the Rs 20 lakh crore financial package that was announced by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi during his address to the nation on Tuesday.

    Nirmala Sitharaman presser at 4 pm

    During his address to the nation, PM Modi said that this package, taken together with earlier announcements by the government during COVID crisis and decisions taken by RBI, is to the tune of Rs 20 lakh crore, which is equivalent to almost 10 per cent of India's GDP. He said that the package will provide a much needed boost towards achieving 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' or a self-reliant India.

    He observed that the package will also focus on land, labour, liquidity and laws. It will cater to various sections including cottage industry, MSMEs, labourers, middle class, industries, among others. He informed that the details of the contours of the package will be provided by the Finance Minister from tomorrow, in the coming few days.

    More NIRMALA SITHARAMAN News

    Read more about:

    nirmala sitharaman narendra modi coronavirus financial assistance

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X