Nirmala Sitharaman meets Aurangzeb’s family, says slain jawan ‘an inspiration for entire nation’

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met the family of Sepoy Aurangzeb in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Wednesday. Aurangzeb was abducted from Pulwama by terrorists and later his bullet-ridden body was recovered on June 14.

Speaking to ANI, Sitharaman said,''I came to meet martyr's family. I have spent some time here. One message I can take back from here is that here's a family, here's a martyr, who stands out as an inspiration for entire nation.''

Her visit comes two days after Army chief Bipin Rawat met Aurangzeb's family in Salani village and assured them that his "supreme sacrifice" would not go in vain.

Aurangzeb was abducted and killed by militants last week in Pulwama district of South Kashmir while he was on his way home to celebrate Eid.

Aurangzeb's father Mohammad Haneef gave a 72-hour deadline to the government and Army to avenge his son's killing.

"Those involved in his killing should be killed within 72 hours. I urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take stern action and not show weakness with regard to Kashmir, and clean up all those bad people," he had said.

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day