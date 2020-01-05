Nirmala Sitharaman launches awareness campaign on CAA in Jaipur

Jaipur, Jan 05:Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday launched a door-to-door awareness campaign on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA)) on Sunday.

She launched the campaign at Kagzi mohalla, Khudabaksh chowk in Sanganer and accused the opposition of spreading misinformation about the new citizenship law.

"The CAA is not for taking away anyone's citizenship. The Opposition has no other issue and therefore they are deliberately creating misconception. They are wrong. Confusion is being created by linking CAA with NRC and we have to clear the confusion," she told a Muslim family. After launching the campaign at Kagzi mohalla, she moved to nearby Laxmi Colony for the campaign.

She was accompanied by Jaipur MP Ramcharan Bohra and other leaders. Later in the day, she will be addressing the BJP workers in the party office on the issue of CAA.

The BJP had earlier announced that its leaders will undertake campaigns across the country to spread awareness about CAA and to dispel alleged myths against the amended citizenship law.

The Citizenship Amendment Bill (now an Act) was passed by parliament last month, that will give Indian citizenship to "persecuted" minorities - Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians - from India's neighbours Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Pakistan, but blocks naturalisation for Muslims.

Recently, Modi's government had also approved almost $130bn to conduct a nationwide National Population Register (NPR), which Muslims and activists claim is a precursor to NRC.