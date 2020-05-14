FM Nirmala Sitharaman focuses on migrants, self-employed and small farmers

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, May 14: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday addressed a press conference where she claimed that the phase two tranche focuses on migrant labourers, street vendors, the self-employed, small traders and small farmers.

Addressing the media, the Finance Minister said that nine steps will be announced where three will be for migrant workers, one for shishu loan within mudra, one for street vendors, one for housing, one for employment generations largely for tribals and two for small farmers.

"Three crore farmers had availed loans that were given to the to the tune of Rs 4.22 lakh crore. 25 lakh new Kisan Credit Cards sanctioned with a loan limit of Rs 25,000 crore," the Finance Minister said.

Earlier, Sitharaman held a press conference and shared details of the stimulus package. Over the next few days, the Finance Minister will be seen, along with her team to put forth the Prime Minister's vision and share more details on the economic package.

The complete list of announcements made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

To provide more take home salary for employees and to give relief to employers in payment of Provident Fund, Sitharaman said that Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPF) contribution is being reduced for businesses and workers for three months, amounting to liquidity support of Rs 6,750 crores.

The finance minister did not miss a chance to reiterate the importance of "self-reliant India" which is also called as Atmanirbhar Bharat in the press conference. She said the announcement, made by PM Modi over Rs 20 lakh crore economic package for 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' is to spur growth in the country.