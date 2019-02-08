Sitharaman counters Rahul's Rafale charges in LS, says news report is 'motivated'

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Feb 08: Nirmala Sitharaman, Defence Minister on Friday issued statement in Lok Sabha to counter Rahul Gandhi, says 'look at what then Defence Minister said, then Defence Minister had replied to note, newspaper report motivated'.

Meanwhile, the Opposition is voicing against Rahul Gandhi's recent allegation in the Rafale deal row that defence ministry had objected to the Prime Minister's Office "undermining" the Rafale fighter jet deal with France.

Addressing the House, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said, "We demand a joint parliamentary committee, everything will be revealed then, we don't want any explanation now, have heard many explanations, from PM also."