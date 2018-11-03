  • search

Nirmala Sitharaman to celebrate Diwali with troops in Arunachal Pradesh

By
    New Delhi, Nov 3:  Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to celebrate Diwali with Indian Army Jawans on 6th and 7th November, at a post in the Upper Dibang Valley district of the Arunachal Pradesh.

    Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. PTI file photo

    The minister will spend the festival of lights at a border location that is so remote that the nearest road head is almost 40 km away, according to Economic Times report.

    The army post selected for the visit falls under the 3 Corps area of the Indian Army, a prestigious command that includes Gen Bipin Rawat and the present DG of Military Operations as past commanders.

    Last year, Nirmala Sitharaman celebrated Diwali with the families of Tri-Services personnel at Port Blair. She also reviewed its operational preparedness with top officials.

    Story first published: Saturday, November 3, 2018, 19:04 [IST]
