Nirmala Sitharaman alleges Rahul Gandhi of dividing the country on communal lines

New Delhi, July 13: Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday alleged Congress president for playing communal card. The defence minister said that looking at the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the Congress leadership was resorting to the communal card.

An Urdu newspaper published a report in which Rahul Gandhi was quoted as saying that the Congress was the party of Muslims. She demanded from Rahul Gandhi that he would have to answer questions of the people of the country on this issue. He had met with Muslim intellectuals on Thursday and had said lots of thing there. He said that Muslims are the next Dalits in India. Sitharaman said that what kind of politics the Congress was playing as it wanted to divide the country on communal lines.

Sitharaman said that statement made by the Congress was totally against the constitution of India. She said that Shashi Tharoor says India will become Hindu Pakistan. Digvijay Singh compares Indian leaders with General Zia ul Haq. She questioned that Congress that what does Rahul Gandhi wants to prove by comparing Muslims with Dalits. She also alleged the Congress to be part of the Tukde Tukde gang of JNU.

She said that Hindu terror was said with a fixed agenda which now gets exposed. If Tharoor talks about Hindu Pakistan the agenda is clear. Sitharaman linked the matter with 2019 by accusing the Congress to divide the country on communal lines. During the Karnataka election Rahul Gandhi was trying to become Janeudhari Hindu and now he is Muslimdhari. He told Muslim intellectuals that he needs Muslims and Dalits but votes of Yadav was required.

The Union minister said that minority minister of Karnataka Z A Khan wants Sharia courts across the country. She asked if the Congress supports Sharia courts across the country. Rahul apologized in the meeting with Muslim intellectuals and said that the Congress was misguided and due to that it lost 2014 Lok Sabha elections. Now he was trying to make correction. "It is like what had happened in 1947," she said.

Sitharaman said that the Congress was playing dangerous communal card and if anything undesirable happens, the Congress would solely be responsible. She said that the Congress must answer that what the Congress means by it being a Muslim party.