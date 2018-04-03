NIRF rankings 2018: IISc tops the overall list, IIT Madras is best engineering college

Union human resources development (HRD) minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday released the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) India Rankings 2018 which rates the best educational institutions in the country under different categories. The institutes are ranked under nine categories - overall, Universities, Engineering, Colleges, Management, Pharmacy, Medical, Architecture, and Law.
Indian Institute of Science (IISC), Bangalore, maintained its rank as the top educational institutions in the country in the overall category as well as in the best universities category. IIT Madras was ranked as the best technical education institute followed by IIT Bombay and IIT Delhi.
Architecture, medical and law were the three new categories introduced this year.
In the management institutes category, IIM Ahmedabad was ranked as the best institute followed by IIM Bangalore and IIM Calcutta at second and third ranks, respectively.
After IISc, Bangalore, JNU and BHU were ranked as second and third best universities, respectively.
In the colleges offering pharmacy courses, NIPER, Mohali was ranked first, while Jamia Hamdard, Delhi, stood second. Last year, Jamia Hamdard was ranked as the top pharmacy college. Delhi's Miranda House was ranked as the best college.
Here is the complete list of NIRF 2018 rankings:
Overall ranking:
- Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore
- IIT Madras
- IIT Bombay
- IIT Delhi
- IIT Kharagpur
- Jawaharlal Nehru University
- IIT Kanpur
- IIT Roorkee
- Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi
- Anna University, Chennai
Top engineering colleges in India:
- IIT Madras
- IIT Bombay
- IIT Delhi
- IIT Kharagpur
- IIT Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh
- IIT Roorkee, Uttarakhand
- IIT Guwahati, Assam
- Anna University, Chennai
- IIT, Hyderabad
- Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai
Top Management Institutes in India:
- Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Ahmedabad
- Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Bangalore
- Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Calcutta
- Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Lucknow
- Indian Institute of Technology, (IIT) Bombay
- Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode
- Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur
- Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi
- Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee
- Xavier Labour Relations Institute, Jamshedpur
Top Pharmacy colleges in India:
- National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Mohali
- Jamia Hamdard, Delhi
- University Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Chandigarh
- Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai
- Birla Institute of Technology & Science -Pilani
- National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Hyderabad
- Manipal College of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Manipal
- Bombay College of Pharmacy
- SVKM, Mumbai
- JSS College of Pharmacy, Mysore
Top Universities in India:
- Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore
- Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi
- Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi
- Anna University, Chennai
- University of Hyderabad, Hyderabad
- Jadavpur University, Kolkata
- University of Delhi, New Delhi
- Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore
- Savitribai Phule Pune University
- Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh
Top Medical Colleges:
- AIIMS, Delhi
- PGI Chandigarh
- CMCH, Vellore
Top Law Institutes:
- Nalsar University of Law, Hyderabad
- National Law University, Delhi
- National Law School of India University, Bangalore
Top ranked colleges in India:
1. Miranda House, Delhi University
2. St, Stephens, Delhi University
3. Bishop Heber College, Tiruchirappalli
4. Hindu College, Delhi
5. Presidency College, Chennai
6. Loyola College, Chennai
7. Shri Ram College for Commerce, Delhi
8. Lady Shri Ram College for Women, Delhi
9. Ramakrishna Mission Vidyamandira, Howrah
10. Madras Christian College, Chennai
In 2017, Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore had emerged as the top institute in the overall category. IIT Madras was the top institute among engineering institutes, IIM Ahmedabad was the top institute among management institutes, Indian Institute of Science Bangalore was also the top University in India. Among colleges, Miranda House was ranked as the top college in India, and Jamia Hamdard was ranked as the top institute for pharmacy.
The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) was approved by the MHRD and launched by Minister of Human Resource Development on 29th September 2015. This framework outlines a methodology to rank institutions across the country. The methodology draws from the overall recommendations broad understanding arrived at by a Core Committee set up by MHRD, to identify the broad parameters for ranking various universities and institutions. The parameters broadly cover "Teaching, Learning and Resources," "Research and Professional Practices," "Graduation Outcomes," "Outreach and Inclusivity," and "Perception".