NIRF Rankings 2018: Top 25 Engineering Colleges which made it to the list

The Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) has announced the India Rankings 2018 of National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF). The rankings have been released by Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar. IITs rule the Engineering Rankings this year as well.

IIT Madras
IIT Madras

IIT Madras took the top position among engineering institutes even in the 2017 and 2016 NIRF ranking. As many as 4000 institutes have participated in the NIRF 2018 Indian Ranking exercise and the results are out.

Here's the list of top 25 engineering colleges in India

  1. Indian Institute of Technology, Madras
  2. Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay
  3. Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi
  4. Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur
  5. Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur
  6. Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee
  7. Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati
  8. Anna University, Chennai
  9. Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad
  10. Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai
  11. National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli
  12. Jadavpur University, Kolkata
  13. Indian Institute of Technology, Dhanbad
  14. Indian Institute of Technology, Indore
  15. National Institute of Technology, Rourkela
  16. Vellore Institute of Technology, Vellore
  17. Birla Institute of Technology & Science, Pilani
  18. Indian Institute of Technology, Bhubaneswar
  19. Indian Institute of Technology, Varanasi
  20. Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology, Patiala
  21. National Institute of Technology, Surathkal
  22. Indian Institute of Technology, Ropar
  23. Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram
  24. Indian Institute of Technology, Patna
  25. National Institute of Technology, Warangal
Story first published: Wednesday, April 4, 2018, 1:28 [IST]
