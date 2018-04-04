NIRF Rankings 2018: Top 10 Engineering Colleges which made it to the list

The Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) has announced the India Rankings 2018 of National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF). The rankings have been released by Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday (April 3). IITs rule the Engineering Rankings this year as well.

IIT Madras took the top position among engineering institutes even in the 2017 and 2016 NIRF ranking. As many as 4000 institutes have participated in the NIRF 2018 Indian Ranking exercise and the results are out.

Here's the list of top 10 engineering colleges in India:

Indian Institute of Technology, Madras Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati Anna University, Chennai Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai

