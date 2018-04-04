NIRF Rankings 2018: Top 10 Engineering Colleges which made it to the list

The Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) has announced the India Rankings 2018 of National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF). The rankings have been released by Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday (April 3). IITs rule the Engineering Rankings this year as well.
IIT Madras took the top position among engineering institutes even in the 2017 and 2016 NIRF ranking. As many as 4000 institutes have participated in the NIRF 2018 Indian Ranking exercise and the results are out.
Here's the list of top 10 engineering colleges in India:
- Indian Institute of Technology, Madras
- Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay
- Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi
- Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur
- Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur
- Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee
- Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati
- Anna University, Chennai
- Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad
- Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai
