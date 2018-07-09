Nirbhaya's parents welcome SC decision to quash review petition

New Delhi, July 9: Parents of Delhi gang-rape victim welocmed the Supreme Court move to quash review petition filed by three accused who have been awarded death sentance in connection with the case. Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi and father Badrinath Singh , who were speaking to media on the premises of the Supreme Court, said the decision reaffirmed their faith in the apex court.

Badrinath Singh, father of 2012 Delhi gang-rape victim, said, "We knew that review petition will be dismissed. But what next? So much time has gone by and threat to women have gone up in this span. I believe sooner they're hanged, better it is."

Asha Devi, Nirbhaya's mother, said, "They (accused) were not juveniles. It is unfortunate that they committed such crime. This decision reaffirms our trust in the court that we will definitely get justice."

"Our struggle does not end here. Justice is getting delayed. It's affecting other daughters of the society. I request judiciary to tighten their judicial system, serve justice to Nirbhaya by hanging them as soon as possible and help other girls and women," said Asha Devi.

Upholding its earlier order of death sentence, Supreme Court dismissed review pleas filed by three of the four convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case.

The judgement came in response to a review petition filed by three death row convicts- Mukesh Singh, Vinay Sharma and Pawan Gupta- against the Supreme Court order of May 2017, which said that Nirbhaya's rapists and killers should be hanged.

