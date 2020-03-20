Nirbhaya’s killers hanged at Tihar jail

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 20: Justice at last! The four convicts in the Nirbhaya case have been hanged at the Tihar jail. The hanging was undertaken by hangman Pawan, who was escorted from Meerut earlier this week.

Mukesh Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar Singh (31) were all convicted in the horrific rape and murder case of Nirbhaya which took place on December 16 2012.

All the jail cells were locked as per norms at 5 am. The cells will now be opened at 6 am. The hanging took place smoothly with no glitches. By 5.20 am the convicts arrived at the gallows. The hanging took place in the presence of the authorities and also a medical practitioner.

The bodies will remain suspended for around half an hour. The medical superintendent would certified that the four have died following which the bodies will be removed from the gallows. An ambulance would then ferry the bodies away for the cremation.

The last convict to be hanged at Tihar was Afzal Guru, a convict in the Parliament attack case. The hanging of the killers in the Nirbhaya case took place after several legal battles.

Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi said that she was feeling satisfied as her daughter has finally got justice today. The entire country was ashamed of this crime and today the nation has got justice.