  • search
Trending Nirbhaya Coronavirus MP Floor Test
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Nirbhaya: What went on at Tihar this morning before the execution took place

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 20: For the authorities at Tihar, the hanging of the four convicts in the Nirbhaya case was no easy task. Although the preparations were on in full swing, there was some uncertainty as the convicts had decided to petition the Supreme Court late into the night.

    Tihar authorities speaking on condition of anonymity told OneIndia that they were sure that the hanging would take place this time as the convicts had exhausted all legal remedies. On Thursday afternoon, we had told the convicts to prepare their wills and also make a final wish. The convicts however did not make a will and inform us about their last wish until the last moment as they felt that they still could stall the hanging by moving the court.

    Nirbhaya: What went on at Tihar this morning before the execution took place

    On Wednesday, there were dummy executions that were carried out at the phansi kotha or the hanging courtyard. On Thursday the authorities along with the hangman Pawan Jallad inspected the area for the final time before the execution.

    The ropes that were sourced from Buxar in Bihar were tied to the beams of the gallows.

    Nirbhaya: First time four executed simultaneously at Tihar jail

    To make the execution smooth the ropes were dipped in butter. On Thursday the hangman also checked the lever.

    On Thursday evening the relatives of the convicts visited the jail. Each of the convicts was lodged in a separate cell and was watched round the clock. Finally at 5.30 am all the four convicts were hanged. All of them were anxious and nervous, the official cited above said.

    On Friday morning the hanging process began at 4 am. The hangman made the final preparations. The convicts were told to have a bath and were given a new set of clothes. They were allowed to pray and also have one last meal.

    They were then taken to the gallows separately. At the gallows their faces were covered and their hands and legs were tied. The hands and legs are tied so that the prisoner does not try and escape.

    Nirbhaya’s killers hanged at Tihar jail

    At the hanging courtyard there were 10 persons present including the hangman and the jail superintendent. A doctor, resident medical officer, district magistrate and few guards were present. At 5.30 am sharp, the jail superintendent gave the signal for the hanging following which the lever was pulled. The entire process went off smoothly with no glitch, the official said. He also said that the bodies remained in suspended animation for about half and hour following which the jail doctor certified them dead.

    More TIHAR JAIL News

    Read more about:

    tihar jail hanged nirbhaya gang rape

    Story first published: Friday, March 20, 2020, 7:56 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 20, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X