#Nirbhaya trends on Twitter as Hathras gang-rape survivor dies

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

New Delhi, Sep 29: It has been eight years since the Nirbhaya incident that shook the country with its gruesome cruelty, where the 23-year-old survivor died after she was gang-raped by six men, and tortured in a private bus in which she was travelling with her friend.

On the same note, a 19-year-old girl who was allegedly gang-raped by 4 men in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh on September 14, succumbed to the injuries on Tuesday morning at a Delhi hospital.

As soon as the news broke out, netizens make #Nirbhaya trending with asking questions to govts, expressing mourn for the woman, while some expressed their rage as the incidents of rape never stopped.

Uttar Pradesh: Teenage Dalit girl, gang-raped in Hathras, dies at AIIMS

Giving details of the incident, Hathras SP said that the woman had gone to the fields with her mother on that fateful day and had gone missing soon after.

She was later found brutally injured, with her tongue having a serious cut as she bit it while the accused attempted to strangulate her, he said.

Also, according to the spokesperson of the hospital, the girl's legs have been completely paralysed while her arms have been temporarily paralysed.

She was shifted to the national capital after her family members said that they wanted her to undergo treatment there.

The SP said initially they came to know that Sandip (20) had tried to kill her following which he was arrested the same day.

Later in her statement to the magistrate, the victim said that besides Sandip, Ramu, Lavkush and Ravi had raped her and when she resisted their attempts, they tried to strangulate her, leading to the cut in the tongue, the official said.

Later, Luvkush and Ramu were also arrested and the fourth accused was arrested on Saturday, the SP added.

Check a few tweets here:

Another Nirbhaya died today. We are again defeated. The same pattern, the same crime. shameful. — Koyel M (@mkoyel1) September 29, 2020

A 19 year old Dalit girl was brutally gang raped in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras. Her tongue was cut off. Her spinal cord and neck were damaged. She has now been shifted to Delhi’s Safdarjung hospital. She is fighting for her life. This is no country for women.😣#Nirbhaya — Pratiksha Bhaware;-) (@BhavrePratiksha) September 29, 2020

From Nirbhaya in 2012 to the Hathras gangrape survivor in 2020, we continue to fail women safety. Gutted. — Aneesha Bedi (@AneeshaBedi) September 29, 2020