Nirbhaya: Tihar under lockdown, medical test of convicts completed

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 20: The stage is set for the hanging of the four convicts in the Nirbhaya case.

The authorities at the Tihar jail says that the the medical test of the convicts has been completed. The jail is currently under a lockdown and will remain so until the hanging is completed.

The executioner is making all the last minute preparations for the hanging. The convicts will be hanged at 5.30 am. The medical test is completed and all the four are fit, authorities also say.