Nirbhaya: Tihar authorities carry out dummy execution ahead of hanging

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 13: The authorities are Tihar jail conducted a dummy execution ahead of the hanging of Nirbhaya's killers. A black warrant was issued for the hanging of the four convicts for January 22 at 7 am.

The jail authorities have written to the Uttar Pradesh government seeking the services of a hangman from Meerut to execute the four killers. The hangman was however not called for the dummy execution.

Officials said that the dummy was created in sacks that were filled with stones and debris. The weight of the convicts was considered while creating the dummy, officials also said.

SC to hear curative pleas of Nirbhaya convicts Mukesh, Vinay on January 14

The four convicts would be hanged in the Jail 3 of Tihar. Meanwhile the Supreme Court will hear the curative plea filed by the convicts tomorrow.