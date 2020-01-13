  • search
Trending Iran
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Nirbhaya: Tihar authorities carry out dummy execution ahead of hanging

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 13: The authorities are Tihar jail conducted a dummy execution ahead of the hanging of Nirbhaya's killers. A black warrant was issued for the hanging of the four convicts for January 22 at 7 am.

    The jail authorities have written to the Uttar Pradesh government seeking the services of a hangman from Meerut to execute the four killers. The hangman was however not called for the dummy execution.

    Nirbhaya: Tihar authorities carry out dummy execution ahead of hanging

    Officials said that the dummy was created in sacks that were filled with stones and debris. The weight of the convicts was considered while creating the dummy, officials also said.

    SC to hear curative pleas of Nirbhaya convicts Mukesh, Vinay on January 14

    The four convicts would be hanged in the Jail 3 of Tihar. Meanwhile the Supreme Court will hear the curative plea filed by the convicts tomorrow.

    More TIHAR JAIL News

    Read more about:

    tihar jail death sentence hanging nirbhaya gang rape

    Story first published: Monday, January 13, 2020, 7:41 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 13, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue