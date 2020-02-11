  • search
Trending Delhi Election 2020 Auto Expo 2020 LIVE
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Nirbhaya: Tihar authorities can seek fresh death warrants says SC

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 11: The Supreme Court said that the death warrants issued in the Nirbhaya case is to be kept in abeyance, if mercy petitions are pending. The Delhi High Court had given the killers a week's time to file a mercy petition.

    Nirbhaya: Tihar authorities can seek fresh death warrants says SC

    Since one of the four killers has not filed a mercy petition, the Tihar jail authorities can seek a fresh death warrant for all four from the trial court, the SC also said. The court also said that none of the four convicts have taken any steps within one week. Hence the authorities are allowed to move for the death warrant.

    Nirbhaya: No fresh date to execute the killers granted by Delhi court

    The SC has posted the matter for Thursday while observing that the petition of the Centre to hang the killers separately would not preclude trial court to issue appropriate orders.

    More SUPREME COURT News

    Read more about:

    supreme court death sentence nirbhaya gang rape mercy petition delhi high court

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 11, 2020, 14:59 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 11, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X