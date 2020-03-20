  • search
    Nirbhaya: The drop at the gallows explained

    New Delhi, Mar 20: The four convicts in the Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case will be hanged in a short while from now. The jail authorities have procured 8 sets of Manila ropes. While four of them would be used the rest are being kept on standby.

    Dummy hangings were undertaken today in presence of the officials on Wednesay. The hanging had been postponed twice after the convicts decided to exercise further legal rights.

    The drop:

    While the preparation of the rope is crucial another factor that is taken into consideration is the weight of the convict. The weight is important since it is on this basis that the drop is decided.

    • If the prisoner weighs less than 100 lbs. or 45 kgs, he should be given a drop of 8 feet or 2.5 mtrs.
    • If the prisoner weighs 45 to 60 kgs, he should be given a drop of 7 feet 8 inches or 2.3 mtrs.
    • If the prisoner weighs more than 133 lbs. or 60 kgs, but not more than 166 lbs. or 75 kgs, he should be given a drop of 7 feet or 2.2 mtrs.
    • If the prisoner weighs more than 166 lbs. or 75 kgs. but not more than 200 lbs. or 91 kgs, he should be given a drop of 6 feet 6 inches or 2 mtrs.
    • If the prisoner weighs more than 200 lbs. or 91 kgs, he should be given a drop of 6 feet 1.83 mtrs.

    Story first published: Friday, March 20, 2020, 5:28 [IST]
