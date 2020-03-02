Nirbhaya: SC rejects curative plea filed by Pawan Gupta

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 02: The Supreme Court has rejected the curative petition filed by Pavan Gupta, one of the convicts in the Nirbhaya case.

With this all the four convicts have exhausted their legal remedies. Gupta was the last of the four killers to file a curative plea in the Supreme Court.

Gupta (25), against whom the death warrant has been issued for execution along with three other condemned prisoners on March 3, has filed the curative plea saying that the death penalty should not awarded to him, his counsel A P Singh said.

He is the lone convict among the four who has not exhausted his legal remedies of filing a curative petition and subsequent mercy plea with the President.

On December 16, 2012, a 23-year-old physiotherapy intern, who later came to be known as 'Nirbhaya' (fearless), was gang raped and savagely assaulted in a moving bus in South Delhi. She died after a fortnight.