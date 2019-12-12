  • search
    Nirbhaya's rapists likely to be hanged on Dec 16

    New Delhi, Dec 12: After seven years of long waiting the Nirbhaya's rapists are likely to be hanged on December 16. The Delhi Tihar jail authorities are preparing for the culprit's doomsday.

    According to the reports, the hangmen are to be brought from Uttar Pradesh, and the death warrant of the four accused will be issued soon.

    Representational image
    Representational image

    According to the PTI report, the jail authorities have asked UP to provide two hangmen on short notice, amid reports that four men convicted in the Nirbhaya rape-and-murder case may be executed soon.

    The UP Additional Director General (Prisons) Anand Kumar told PTI on Thursday that the department is ready to provide the hangmen.

    "There are no hangmen with the Tihar Jail administration for those who were awarded capital punishment and are not left with any constitutional and legal remedy," Kumar said to PTI.

    Story first published: Thursday, December 12, 2019, 16:46 [IST]
