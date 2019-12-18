Nirbhaya's parents upset as Delhi court adjourns hearing on issuing death warrants for Jan 7, 2020

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

New Delhi, Dec 18: After fighhting a seven years long battle for justice, Nirbhaya's mother broke down outside the Patiala House court on Wednesday after the court adjourned for January 7 the hearing on the issuance of death warrants against the four convicts in the Nirbhaya gangrape-and-murder case.

Earlier in the day, she had welcomed the Supreme Court's decision of dismissing the plea filed by one of the four convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case, seeking review of its 2017 judgement upholding his death penalty.

Acording to the PTI report, after the apex verdict on Wednesday, Additional Sessions Judge Satish Kumar Arora commenced hearing on a Delhi government plea seeking issuance of the death warrants for executing the four convicts.

The court said it would wait for the copy of the SC judgement and then adjourned the hearing for January 7, 2020.

Nirbhaya's mother with teary-eyed expressed her frustration over the hearing being adjourned. She said she was "upset" over the court's decision today.

The apex court said that it found "no error" on the face of the main judgement requiring any review. As soon as the bench pronounced the verdict, advocate A P Singh, appearing for convict Akshay, sought three weeks time to file mercy petition before the President.

Today, she had also broke down inside the court. Nirbhaya's father said they had the option of trusting the judiciary system and have faith in it.

Very happy with this: Nirbhaya's mother welcomes SC decision to dismisses convict's review plea

"The court feels that the convicts still have remedies. We had hope after the SC verdict but were left disappointed. We have not lost hope. January 7 will arrive soon," he said to PTI.

Being hopefull on the SC's verdict, Nirbhaya's mother said regarding the Patiala House court's issuance of death warrants to the convicts will be in their favour only. Adding to this Nirbhaya's father said they will not be satisfied untill a death warrant is issued by the Patiala House court to hang the rapists and the murderers of their daughter.