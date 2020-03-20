Nirbhaya: None of the four convicts slept at night

New Delhi, Mar 20: The convicts in the Nirbhaya case, who were hanged this morning did not express any last wish. Jail authorities said that they had no last wish, but two had prepared wills.

Authorities said that it was quite challenging to keep them calm. They were restless and spent a sleepless night. The convicts were watched 24/7 to ensure that they do not end up harming themselves. Even if one of the convicts were injured, then the hanging had to be put off.

Before the hanging, one of the convicts refused breakfast. However he had to be forced to eat as the rules mandate the same.

Only two of the four convicts wrote a will, the jail authorities said. Pawan and Akshay said that they did not wish to write any will or donate anything to their families.

Vinay in his will wrote that he wanted to donate the paintings he had made in jail to the jail superintendent. Mukesh on the other hand wrote in his will that he wanted to donate his body. There is no law that states that the body of a death row prisoner cannot be donated. Now it is entirely up to his family to take a call on his will.

The families would now get the money that the convicts had earned while in jail. Vinay had earned Rs 39,000, while in the case of Akshay it was 69,000. Pawan earned Rs 39,000 while Mukesh chose not to do any work in prison.

The first time that the jail authorities asked the convicts if they wish to write their wills was in January, when the trial court had issued the first death warrant. They were asked about it once again in February when another death warrant was issued. The convicts however refused to write the will believing that their hanging would be delayed. However before the Friday hanging, the four convicts were asked about the will and only two of them decided to write one.