    Nirbhaya: No fresh date to execute the killers granted by Delhi court

    New Delhi, Feb 07: A Delhi court has rejected a plea by the government seeking issuance of a fresh date for the execution of the convicts in the Nirbhaya case.

    The prosecution had filed a plea seeking a fresh date to carry out the execution. However the plea was rejected after the court heard in detail the arguments advanced by the prosecution.

    Earlier, the Supreme Court posted for Tuesday hearing on a plea filed by the Centre to execute the killers separately.

    Will Nirbhaya’s killers be hanged separately: SC verdict on Feb 11

    Additional Solicitor General K M Natraj mentioned the appeals for an early hearing before a bench led by Justice N V Ramana on Thursday who ordered that the case be listed.

    The Delhi High Court on Wednesday rejected the plea from the Centre to hang the four convicts separately.

      NEWS AT 3 PM, FEBRUARY 7th, 2020

      The high court also faulted the authorities concerned for not taking steps for issuance of death warrant after the rejection of appeals of the accused by the Supreme Court in 2017.

      The high court, however, said, "It cannot be disputed that the convicts have frustrated the process by using delaying tactics.

      "The Centre and the Delhi government had challenged the trial court's January 31 order staying "till further orders" the execution of all the four convicts in the case -- Mukesh Kumar Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Kumar Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar (31), who are lodged in Tihar Jail.

      Story first published: Friday, February 7, 2020, 15:06 [IST]
