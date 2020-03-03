Nirbhaya: No condemned convict should meet his creator with a grievance says Delhi court

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 03: A condemned convict should not meet with his creator with a grievance, a Delhi court that stayed the conviction of Nirbhaya's killers said.

The judge said that no condemned convict should meet with his creator with a grievance in his bosom that the courts of this country had not acted fairly in granting him an opportunity to exhaust all his legal remedies.

The observations were made while staying the execution until further orders. The hanging was to take place today at 6 am, but had to be put off in the wake of one of the convicts, Pawan Gupta, filing a mercy petition before the President of India.

Prior to staying the conviction, the court had refused to defer the execution. The court was however subsequently informed that one of the convicts, Gupta had filed a mercy petition, following the rejection of his curative plea by the Supreme Court.

The court had earlier told the counsel, " you are playing with fire. You should be cautious."

Earlier, a five judge Bench of the Supreme Court rejected the curative plea filed by Pavan Gupta, one of the convicts in the Nirbhaya case. The hanging as per the death warrant issued by the Delhi court is scheduled for tomorrow.

In the plea before the trial court, Akshay Singh had said that he has filed a fresh mercy plea before the President and the same is pending.