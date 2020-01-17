Nirbhaya: Mukesh’s mercy plea sent to President, Asha Devi slams BJP-AAP blame game over delay

New Delhi, Jan 17: The Union Home Ministry on Friday forwarded to President Ram Nath Kovind the mercy petition of one of the convicts in the Nirbhaya gangrape case, recommending its rejection, officials said.

Mukesh Singh, one of the four death row convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case, had filed the mercy petition a few days ago.

"The Home Ministry has forwarded the mercy petition of Mukesh Singh to the President. The ministry has reiterated the recommendation of the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi for its rejection," the official said.

The Delhi L-G had sent the mercy petition of Mukesh to the Home Ministry on Thursday, a day after the Delhi government recommended its rejection.

The four convicts - Mukesh Singh (32), Vinay Sharma (26), Akshay Kumar Singh (31) and Pawan Gupta (25) were to be hanged on January 22 at 7 a.m. in Tihar Jail. A Delhi court had issued their death warrants on January 7.

However, the Delhi government had informed the High Court during a hearing that the execution of the convicts will not take place on January 22 as a mercy plea had been filed by Mukesh.

Meanwhile, Asha Devi, the mother of the victim, said that politics is being played over the delay in the execution. Appealing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi by recalling a slogan raised in his 2014 election campaign, Asha Devi said, "There have been enough atrocities on women; now, it's time for Modi government".

"I never talk about politics. But now I want to tell that the same people who took out rallies in 2012 are now playing politics for their own benefits. I want to appeal to the PM to bring a law like he did to end Triple Talaq," Asha Devi said.

The execution of the four convicts can't take place on January 22 as according to prison rules, execution can take place at least 14 days after the mercy plea is rejected.

Earlier on Thursday, Union minister Prakash Javadekar blamed the AAP government for delaying the execution. He said that the government wasted 1.5 years. In reply, Delhi deputy minister Manish Sisodia said if Delhi police comes under the jurisdiction of the Delhi government, the execution can take place within two days.

Asha Devi's daughter was gang-raped by a six-member gang in December 2012 and died of her injuries later that month.