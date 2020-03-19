Nirbhaya convicts' last-minute petition against death sentence dismissed by Delhi HC

New Delhi, Mar 19: Delhi high court on Thursday dismissed plea filed by three of the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case challenging the trial court order declining to stay their execution scheduled for early morning on March 20.

"Three courts have applied their mind... The President has applied his mind. You have to make some case... This is a casual approach. Present at least one legal point," the judge said.

"You have to understand that the judgment has been passed and the case has attained finality," the bench told lawyer AP Singh, who was representing the three death-row convicts.

"The law favours those who take timely action. Someone is playing with the system. There is a gross delay on your part. You are blaming us, the blame lies with you," the bench said, asking the lawyer for the rape convicts to come up with a firm legal ground to back their request.

The trial court on March 19 afternoon dismissed the plea of Akshay Kumar Singh, Pawan Gupta, Vinay Sharma seeking to stay the death warrants.

They, along with Mukesh Singh, are scheduled to be hanged on March 20 morning at 5.30 am.

After the pronouncement of the order, Nirbhaya's mother said her daughter's soul will now rest in peace and she had got justice seven years after the gruesome gangrape and murder that shook the nation.

"Finally the convicts will be hanged. Now I will get peace," Asha Devi told PTI.

On March 5, the court had issued fresh death warrants for March 20 at 5.30 am, as the date for the execution of Mukesh (32), Pawan (25), Vinay (26) and Akshay (31).