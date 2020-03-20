Nirbhaya: Justice has prevailed, says PM Modi after convicts' hanging
New Delhi, Mar 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said justice has prevailed after four men convicted of the gang rape and murder of a Delhi woman were hanged on Friday.
"Our Nari Shakti has excelled in every field. Together, we have to build a nation where the focus is on women empowerment, where there is emphasis on equality and opportunity," the PM said.
Justice has prevailed.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 20, 2020
It is of utmost importance to ensure dignity and safety of women.
The four men convicted of the 2012 Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder were hanged early this morning at Delhi's Tihar Jail.
The four were hanged simultaneously at 5:30 am, more than seven years after the brutal gang-rape and murder of a 23-year-old student that promoted nationwide protests. The woman died at a hospital in Singapore on December 29.
After the hangings, the convicts' bodies were sent for post-morterm examinations following which the remains will be handed over to the respective families.