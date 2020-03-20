Nirbhaya: Justice has prevailed, says PM Modi after convicts' hanging

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Mar 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said justice has prevailed after four men convicted of the gang rape and murder of a Delhi woman were hanged on Friday.

"Our Nari Shakti has excelled in every field. Together, we have to build a nation where the focus is on women empowerment, where there is emphasis on equality and opportunity," the PM said.

Justice has prevailed.



It is of utmost importance to ensure dignity and safety of women.



Our Nari Shakti has excelled in every field. Together, we have to build a nation where the focus is on women empowerment, where there is emphasis on equality and opportunity. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 20, 2020

The four men convicted of the 2012 Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder were hanged early this morning at Delhi's Tihar Jail.

Justice after 7 years, who said what on Nirbhaya hangings

The four were hanged simultaneously at 5:30 am, more than seven years after the brutal gang-rape and murder of a 23-year-old student that promoted nationwide protests. The woman died at a hospital in Singapore on December 29.

After the hangings, the convicts' bodies were sent for post-morterm examinations following which the remains will be handed over to the respective families.