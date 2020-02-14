Nirbhaya: Justice Banumathi faints in SC while adjourning Centre’s plea

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Feb 14: Justice R Banumathi on Friday fainted during the hearing in 2012 Delhi gang-rape case in Supreme Court. She was hearing the submissions made by the Centre on separate execution of convicts in the case.

It is reportedly said that she was escorted to her chamber immediately after she fainted during the hearing.

Justice Banumathi was taken on a wheelchair for medical treatment.

The hearing was adjourned till next week after the incident. The bench has adjourned the case and said the order will be released later.

Justice A S Bopanna, while rising, said that the order in the matter will be passed in-chamber. Justice Ashok Bhushan was also part of the three-judge bench hearing the matter.