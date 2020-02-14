  • search
Trending Nirbhaya
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Your Evening Brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Nirbhaya: Justice Banumathi faints in SC while adjourning Centre’s plea

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 14: Justice R Banumathi on Friday fainted during the hearing in 2012 Delhi gang-rape case in Supreme Court. She was hearing the submissions made by the Centre on separate execution of convicts in the case.

    It is reportedly said that she was escorted to her chamber immediately after she fainted during the hearing.

    Justice R Banumathi
    Justice R Banumathi

    Justice Banumathi was taken on a wheelchair for medical treatment.

    The hearing was adjourned till next week after the incident. The bench has adjourned the case and said the order will be released later.

    Justice A S Bopanna, while rising, said that the order in the matter will be passed in-chamber. Justice Ashok Bhushan was also part of the three-judge bench hearing the matter.

    More HEARING News

    Read more about:

    hearing supreme court nirbhaya gang rape

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X