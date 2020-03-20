Nirbhaya: Hangman woke up at 3.30 am to oversee preparations

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 20: The hangman Pawan woke up at 3.30 am today ahead of the hanging of the killers in the Nirbhaya case. After a bath, he had some tea apart from overseeing the last minute preparations.

The hangman Pawan was escorted by a team from Tihar from Meerut earlier this week. The jail authorities have procured 8 sets of Manila ropes. While four of them would be used the rest are being kept on standby.

Dummy hangings were undertaken today in presence of the officials on Wednesay. The hanging had been postponed twice after the convicts decided to exercise further legal rights.

Meanwhile the Tihar jail authorities have fixed Rs 20,000 as the sum to be paid to Pawan per hanging. This would mean, he would earn Rs 80,000 for all the four hangings.