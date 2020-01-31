  • search
    Nirbhaya: Hangman arrives at Tihar ahead of uncertain hanging

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 31: Pawan Jallad, a hangman from the Meerut Prison, reported to the Tihar Jail administration on Thursday, two days ahead of the Nirbhaya case convicts' scheduled execution, officials said.

    They said Pawan, a third-generation hangman, will be staying on the jail premises and check the strength of the ropes and other related things on Friday.

    File photo

    The four convicts in the gruesome gangrape-and-murder case are scheduled to be hanged on February 1, but their execution is unlikely to happen as one of them filed a mercy petition before the President on Wednesday while another moved a curative plea before the Supreme Court.

    tihar jail hanging nirbhaya gang rape

