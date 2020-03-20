Nirbhaya: First time four executed simultaneously at Tihar jail

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 20: This is for the first time that four men have been executed simultaneously at the Tihar jail.

The four convicts in the Nirbhaya case have been hanged at the Tihar jail. The hanging was undertaken by hangman Pawan, who was escorted from Meerut earlier this week.

Mukesh Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar Singh (31) were all convicted in the horrific rape and murder case of Nirbhaya which took place on December 16 2012.

The last time that four persons were hanged simultaneously was in 1983. This was the Joshi Abhyankar murder case that took place in Pune. Four convicts were hanged together at the Yerwada jail in Pune. Rajendra Jakkal, Dilip Sutar, Shantaram Kanhoji Jagtap and Munawar Harun Shah were hanged on October 25, 1983.

The case related to the 10 murders committed by them between January 1976 and March 1977.