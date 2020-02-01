Nirbhaya: Delhi HC to decide on hanging convicts today

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

New Delhi, Feb 01: The Delhi High Court on Saturday issued notice to Tihar jail authorities and the Nirbhaya gang rape case convicts, saying that the hearing to be held on Sunday, 2nd February in the 2012 gruesome gang rape and murder case of Nirbhaya.

The Solicitor General Tushar Mehta in his submission stated that all the four convicts were taking the process of law for a joy ride. Also said, they were acting in tandem and in such a way that somehow this heinous crime goes unpunished.

The convicts were due to be hanged on Saturday, but on Friday, a Delhi court deferred the hanging till further orders. Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana passed the order on a plea filed by the convicts seeking a stay on their execution on Saturday.

Nirbhaya: No execution of convicts today, court stays hanging until further orders

A 23-year-old paramedic student, referred to as Nirbhaya, was gang-raped and brutally assaulted on the intervening night of December 16-17, 2012, in a moving bus in south Delhi by six people before she was thrown out on the road.

One of the six accused in the case, Ram Singh, allegedly committed suicide in Tihar Jail in 2013.

A juvenile, who was among the accused, was convicted by a juvenile justice board and was released from a reformation home after serving a three-year term.