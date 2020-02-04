Nirbhaya: Delhi HC's verdict on Wednesday on Centre's plea challenging stay on execution of convicts

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

New Delhi, Feb 04: The Delhi High Court to pass order on Wednesday on the plea by the Centre and Tihar Jail seeking to set aside the trial court's order which had stayed the execution of 2012 Nirbhaya gang-rape case convicts.

Earlier, the court reserved judgement on the Centre and Tihar Jail's plea challenging the stay on the execution of the four convicts.

The Centre said to the Court at a special hearing that it is deliberate, calculated and well thought of design by 2012 Delhi gang rape and murder case convicts to "frustrate mandate of law" by getting their execution delayed.

The plea said, "The four convicts by filing their respective review petition or curative petition or mercy petitions, one after the other and that too at such a belated stage, that is after the issuance of the death warrants, are in fact being permitted to play with the majesty of law leading to unnecessarily prolonging the execution and thereby taking the judicial process for a ride."

A 23-year-old paramedic student, referred to as Nirbhaya, was gang-raped and brutally assaulted on the intervening night of December 16-17, 2012, in a moving bus in south Delhi by six people before she was thrown out on the road.

Nirbhaya: Delhi HC to decide on hanging convicts today

One of the six accused in the case, Ram Singh, allegedly committed suicide in Tihar Jail in 2013.

A juvenile, who was among the accused, was convicted by a juvenile justice board and was released from a reformation home after serving a three-year term.