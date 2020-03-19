Nirbhaya: Delhi court denies stay on death warrants, execution set for 5:30 am tomorrow

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Mar 19: The Patiala House Court on Thursday dismissed the plea of 2012 Delhi gangrape convicts seeking a stay on their execution scheduled for March 20.

The convicts had requested that their execution be stopped, claiming that they still had legal remedies left.

"No legal remedies are pending as of now. Pawan and Akshay's second mercy was also not entertained by the President of India," Public Prosecutor Irfan Ahmad told the court.

On March 5, a trial court issued fresh warrants for hanging on March 20 at 5.30 am of all convicts in the case -- Mukesh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Sharma (26) and Akshay Singh (31).