Nirbhaya convicts to hang, SC rejects review plea: Who said what

Posted By:
    The Supreme Court today dismissed pleas filed by three out of the four convicts seeking review of its verdict upholding the death penalty awarded to them in the sensational December 16, 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    Dismissing pleas filed by three out of the four convicts seeking review of its verdict, the apex court said no grounds have been made out by them for review of the verdict.

    A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra rejected the review pleas filed by Mukesh (29), Pawan Gupta (22) and Vinay Sharma (23) and said the death row convicts failed to point out "error apparent on the face of record" in the judgment.

    Here is a look at the reactions on the SC verdict:

    SC verdict restored people's faith in judiciary

    SC verdict restored people's faith in judiciary

    "SC's judgment has raised and restored people's faith in judiciary. We as society need to send a very strong message to the culprits and accused in cases of rapes," said BJP Spokesperson Meenakshi Lekhi.

    Nirbhya finally gets Justice, tweets Kiran Bedi

    Nirbhya finally gets Justice, tweets Kiran Bedi

    Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi tweets that Nirbhya has finally got justice. "It was most gruesome. This is the rarest of the rare kind in death penalty award." She further pays gratitude to those involved in the investigation led by the then Delhi police commissioner Neeraj Kumar. "Fit case for judicial/law/police academies," tweets Bedi.

    Congress welcomes the decision

    Congress welcomes the decision

    Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala says his party welcomes the order. Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi, meanwhile, says she is thankful to the SC. Though late, but a daughter has got justice, says Asha Devi, adding that she hopes that all daughters of India get justice and guilty be punished.

    Maneka Gandhi posts a video expressing satisfaction

    Maneka Gandhi posts a video expressing satisfaction

    Union Minister for Woman and Children Development (WCD) Maneka Gandhi has posted a video message, expressing satisfaction by the SC verdict on the Nirbhaya rape case. She says the stringent measures taken by the NDA government are working hopefully. They will act as a strong deterrent for perpetrators of such a heinous crime.

    Judgement will act as a deterrent, says Kejriwal

    Judgement will act as a deterrent, says Kejriwal

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal hailed the Supreme Court's verdict. The judgement will act as a deterrent for those who indulge in such heinous crimes, tweeted Kejriwal.

    'A victorious moment,' Rohan Mahajan, the lawyer of the family of 2012 Delhi gang-rape victim

    'A victorious moment,' Rohan Mahajan, the lawyer of the family of 2012 Delhi gang-rape victim

    Meanwhile, Rohan Mahajan, the lawyer of the family of 2012 Delhi gang-rape victim, called it "a victorious moment". He added that the verdict reinstates faith in the judiciary. "We are satisfied today. The only request to the Central government is to expedite whatever process is to follow now."

    AP Singh, Counsel of the three convicts

    AP Singh, Counsel of the three convicts

    Justice should be served to everyone. Injustice has been done to the children (convicts). This decision has come due to political, public and media pressure."

    Read more about:

    Story first published: Monday, July 9, 2018, 16:58 [IST]
