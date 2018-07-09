Nirbhaya convicts to hang, SC rejects review plea: Who said what

SC verdict restored people's faith in judiciary

"SC's judgment has raised and restored people's faith in judiciary. We as society need to send a very strong message to the culprits and accused in cases of rapes," said BJP Spokesperson Meenakshi Lekhi.

Nirbhya finally gets Justice, tweets Kiran Bedi

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi tweets that Nirbhya has finally got justice. "It was most gruesome. This is the rarest of the rare kind in death penalty award." She further pays gratitude to those involved in the investigation led by the then Delhi police commissioner Neeraj Kumar. "Fit case for judicial/law/police academies," tweets Bedi.

Congress welcomes the decision

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala says his party welcomes the order. Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi, meanwhile, says she is thankful to the SC. Though late, but a daughter has got justice, says Asha Devi, adding that she hopes that all daughters of India get justice and guilty be punished.

Maneka Gandhi posts a video expressing satisfaction

Union Minister for Woman and Children Development (WCD) Maneka Gandhi has posted a video message, expressing satisfaction by the SC verdict on the Nirbhaya rape case. She says the stringent measures taken by the NDA government are working hopefully. They will act as a strong deterrent for perpetrators of such a heinous crime.

Judgement will act as a deterrent, says Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal hailed the Supreme Court's verdict. The judgement will act as a deterrent for those who indulge in such heinous crimes, tweeted Kejriwal.

'A victorious moment,' Rohan Mahajan, the lawyer of the family of 2012 Delhi gang-rape victim

Meanwhile, Rohan Mahajan, the lawyer of the family of 2012 Delhi gang-rape victim, called it "a victorious moment". He added that the verdict reinstates faith in the judiciary. "We are satisfied today. The only request to the Central government is to expedite whatever process is to follow now."

AP Singh, Counsel of the three convicts

Justice should be served to everyone. Injustice has been done to the children (convicts). This decision has come due to political, public and media pressure."